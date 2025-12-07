Cowboy Roundup: Playoff stakes rising, Javonte Williams' career milestone
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team is still reeling from Thursday night's loss, but the good news is we get to enjoy a stress-free Sunday while the rest of the league returns to play as the NFL Playoff picture heats up.
It's going to be interesting to see how the team rebounds and whether things fall into place on Sunday afternoon, with the playoff hopes on life support.
While we wait to see what today's action brings, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Playoff stakes rising
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how the playoff race is heating up in both conferences.
"New England and Denver lead the pack as the only double-digit win teams, but both squads are surrounded by questions about their legitimacy as contenders. On the NFC side, it’s Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Green Bay, and San Francisco. We all thought it was Matthew Stafford’s Rams who were the true consensus in the conference, but they just got thoroughly beaten up by the Carolina Panthers. In short, the end of this season is going to be wild. As both conferences fight for positioning, the fans must have all their bases covered as we sit down to watch it all play out tomorrow. Here, we’ll go over the key games so you can do just that."
Javonte Williams' career milestone
For the first time in his career, Javonte Williams has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.
"Williams' biggest question was answered in Week 14, and under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, when the 25-year-old surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his five-year career, though it was dampened by the 44-30 loss to end Dallas' winning streak."
"Yeah, I feel good, to finally reach that milestone after all the stuff that I've been through," Williams said, via DallasCowboys.com. "But I wish we could've gotten win and played a little bit better, execute a little bit better on both sides, take care of the quarterback, protect the ball — we just need to execute better."
