Updated NFC Playoff standings entering Sunday's Week 14 games have Cowboys on ropes

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a setback to kick off Week 14, falling to the Detroit Lions. The loss put the team's NFL playoff hopes on thin ice, as they take a step back in the NFC standings.

At this point in the season, Dallas making a run for the Wild Card is a pipe dream, but the team still has an inside track at making the postseason by winning out and stealing the NFC East crown in the Philadelphia Eagles continue to stumble.

MORE: Broadcaster rips Cowboys’ conservative approach after settling for field goals

Entering Sunday's slate of games, the Cowboys are currently the No. 10 seed in the NFC.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

1. Chicago Bears 9-3

2. Los Angeles Rams 9-3

3. Philadelphia Eagles 8-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5

5. Seattle Seahawks 9-3

6. Green Bay Packers 8-3-1

7. San Francisco 49ers 9-4

_______________________________

8. Detroit Lions 8-5

9. Carolina Panthers 7-6

10. Dallas Cowboys 6-6-1

The Cowboys will return to action with another primetime game on Sunday Night Football, with the team welcoming the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium.

It will be an important bounceback game for the team if it hopes to remain alive in the playoff hunt.

A look at the Cowboys' remaining schedule can be seen below.

MORE: Every opposing offense is attacking the same Cowboys defender, and it's working

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after 44-30 loss at Ford Field in Detroit | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)

Cowboys Week 14 rooting guide: How Dallas can stay in the playoff picture

Dallas Cowboys add 2 elite defenders in latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Jerry Jones leans into ‘daydream’ as Cowboys cling to fading playoff hopes

Broadcaster rips Cowboys’ conservative approach after settling for field goals

Dak Prescott pledges Cowboys fueled by anger will succeed