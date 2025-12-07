Updated NFC Playoff standings entering Sunday's Week 14 games have Cowboys on ropes
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a setback to kick off Week 14, falling to the Detroit Lions. The loss put the team's NFL playoff hopes on thin ice, as they take a step back in the NFC standings.
At this point in the season, Dallas making a run for the Wild Card is a pipe dream, but the team still has an inside track at making the postseason by winning out and stealing the NFC East crown in the Philadelphia Eagles continue to stumble.
Entering Sunday's slate of games, the Cowboys are currently the No. 10 seed in the NFC.
1. Chicago Bears 9-3
2. Los Angeles Rams 9-3
3. Philadelphia Eagles 8-4
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5
5. Seattle Seahawks 9-3
6. Green Bay Packers 8-3-1
7. San Francisco 49ers 9-4
_______________________________
8. Detroit Lions 8-5
9. Carolina Panthers 7-6
10. Dallas Cowboys 6-6-1
The Cowboys will return to action with another primetime game on Sunday Night Football, with the team welcoming the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium.
It will be an important bounceback game for the team if it hopes to remain alive in the playoff hunt.
A look at the Cowboys' remaining schedule can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule
WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez