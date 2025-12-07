Cowboys Week 14 rooting guide: How Dallas can stay in the playoff picture

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disheartening loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, which was a huge hit to their playoff hopes.

Dallas is still clinging to hope, but they're going to need a lot of help to get into the postseason. That begins on Sunday, with multiple teams in action who are currently ahead of the Cowboys in the NFC standings.

That said, here's a look at which games Dallas fans should be tuned into on Sunday, and who they should be rooting for.

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons: Root for Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the Los Angeles Rams leading the NFC West, the 9-3 Seattle Seahawks are in control of the top wild-card spot. Dallas might not be able to catch them, but it's still in their best interest if any team ahead of them loses. For that reason, fans should root for an upset in this one.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Root for Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift runs for a 39-yard touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

This one might not matter much, with both teams far ahead of Dallas in the standings. That said, the Chicago Bears are leading the NFC North race, and it would be better for Dallas if they extended their lead and handed a loss to one of the teams contending for a wild-card spot.

Green Bay is currently 8-3-1, so a loss still keeps them ahead of the Cowboys, but narrows the gap slightly.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF): Root for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Arguably, the best path to the playoffs for Dallas would be winning the NFC East. That might feel like a tall order, but the 8-4 Philadelphia Eagles have lost two in a row. If they lose a third consecutive, there's a chance they begin to let the outside noise cause them to implode.

A win, however, might seal things for them in the East. That's why Dallas fans need to hope for Jim Harbaugh's unit on Monday Night Football.

