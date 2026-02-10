Post-Super Bowl Cowboys Mock Draft Features Splashy First-Round Picks

The final game of the 2025-26 NFL season concluded with the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

That means the offseason has officially arrived across the league. The next few months are very important for the Dallas Cowboys, to say the least. If there's anything that the Cowboys can take from the Seahawks and Patriots, it's that a quick flip is possible.

Neither Seattle nor New England made the playoffs last season. A year later, both franchises competed for a ring.

If all goes to plan, Dallas has an opportunity to follow a similar path. It'll take a little bit of luck and successful execution to get there.

The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center.

The main area where the Cowboys are lacking is on the defensive side of the ball. Following a porous campaign, the franchise brought in Christian Parker to lead the unit back in the right direction.

Dallas will need to provide Parker with capable pieces and that starts with the NFL Draft.

Cowboys Projected To Land Two Top Prospects In April

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2)

As of now, the Cowboys have a pair of first-round picks to work with in April. Dallas has its own selection at No. 12 and also holds No. 20, courtesy of the Micah Parsons to Green Bay deal.

Owner Jerry Jones has previously discussed his idea to utilize both of those picks on defense. That's probably the most likely juncture unless something changes drastically in free agency.

In a recent mock by FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, the Cowboys land two of the top prospects in the field, tabbing Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 12 and Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk at No. 20.

Downs is arguably the most talented player available, a proven product who helped guide the Buckeyes to consecutive College Football Playoff berths and a National Championship.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk

"The Cowboys were a disaster on defense, if only they could've had one of the league's best pass rushers. Oh well, they have to live with that mistake," Klatt wrote. "But they can address their defensive needs by getting the player who I feel is the safest pick waiting to happen. Caleb Downs is an All-Pro waiting in the wings."

"He's the smartest defender I've ever covered in college football. He can do everything. We called him the Swiss Army Knife because of that," Klatt added. "He is incredible over the middle of the field. He can rush the passer. He's excellent in the run fit. He's tremendous in the slot. Downs should get picked higher than this, but the positional value might hurt him a bit."

While Faulk is certainly more of a project, he has a few tantalizing tools. Faulk started in his final two years with the Tigers, competing in the most talented conference in the country.

"The Cowboys could afford to double up on defense with their two first-round picks," Klatt wrote. "The trade of Micah Parsons left a sizable hole in terms of pass rush. Faulk is versatile and explosive, so I think he could get the job done. These two picks might turn Dallas' defense around."

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

