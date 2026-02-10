5 Dallas Cowboys Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

The offseason is officially here and the Dallas Cowboys have plenty of work to do.

They made their changes to the coaching staff, with Christian Parker replacing Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator. Parker added several impressive assistants as well, but now the attention turns to the roster.

Jerry Jones has said the Cowboys will be willing to make some moves this season, and that should begin with retaining key free agents. George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jadeveon Clowney stand out as the most important players they should re-sign. On the other hand, these five veterans are unlikely to return.

Jack Sanborn, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jack Sanborn in action against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jack Sanborn was signed due to his ties with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, but he didn't make the impact Dallas hoped he would. He had 34 tackles in six games but didn't make any splash plays. Couple that with the exit of Eberflus, and Sanborn shouldn't be back in 2026.

Miles Sanders, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders scores a touchdown against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Miles Sanders was an early surprise, recording 117 yards and a touchdown on his first 20 attempts. He was sidelined with a knee injury, however, ending the season on the IR.

Sanders proved to be a fit in Brian Schottenheimer's scheme, but the Cowboys are likely to turn to a younger player who doesn't have the injury concerns.

Kenneth Murray, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. reacts after retrieving a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas tried to find a bargain via trade when they picked up linebacker Kenneth Murray, A downhill player who delivers tough hits, Murray was a liability in coverage and didn't make enough plays against the run. For some reason, the coaching staff kept him on the field even after adding Logan Wilson, but it's time to find a better answer.

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After a slow start to his career, Jalen Tolbert broke out in 2024 with 49 receptions for 610 yards and a team-leading seven touchdown catches. He was relegated to the WR3 role to start the 2025 season when Pickens was added, but he didn't stay there.

Tolbert was surpassed by Ryan Flournoy, finishing with 18 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown. Going forward, it's best for Dallas to get Flournoy on the field more, which means the end of the line for Tolbert.

Donovan Wilson, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson reacts after making an interception against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Donovan Wilson developed into a full-time starter for the Cowboys and made his share of highlight-reel hits. He's been a decent player overall, but will be 31 when the season starts and the Cowboys need players who can perform better in coverage.

The entire secondary needs an overhaul and that includes allowing Wilson to walk.

