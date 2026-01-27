Key Cowboys Assistant Could Be Poached By Steelers, Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys are revamping the coaching staff to kick off the NFL offseason, with a reshuffling of key assistants on both sides of the ball. After hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton moved on to the Tennessee Titans.

Now, the team is in danger of watching a key offensive assistant get poached by a former head coach.

Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells is set to interview for a major job promotion with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wells will interview for the offensive coordinator vacancy on Mike McCarthy's staff.

McCarthy, who coached the Cowboys before taking last season off after parting ways with the team, recently agreed to replace Mike Tomlin as the Steelers' head coach. Now, he has his eyes on a beloved assistant.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talk before a game at Heinz Field. | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Wells worked under McCarthy in Dallas for five years, and has recently seen bigger opportunities coming his way around the league.

Earlier this month, Wells interviewed for the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator job, and also received a chance to display his play-calling skills at the East-West Shrine Game in Frisco, which will be held at The Star on Tuesday night.

Wells will serve as head coach of the West squad.

It will be interesting to see if Wells chooses to leave the Cowboys, which have a loaded tight end room, to reunite with McCarthy in Pittsburgh, but if he is poached from Brian Schottenheimer's staff, a highly coveted position will be opened on the Cowboys staff.

Dallas Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The East-West Shrine Game will take place at the Ford Center at The Star on Tuesday, January 27, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. It marks the 101st edition of the All-Star Game.

