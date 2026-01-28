Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' Pro Bowl Total Rises to 8 Players With Latest Star Addition

Another Dallas Cowboys star has been added to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games as an alternate.
Josh Sanchez
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys will be well-represented at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco next week, after an eighth player was added to the annual NFL all-star game roster. Dallas now has more Pro Bowlers this season than any other team in the league.

On Wednesday, it was announced that star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be joining the Pro Bowl as an alternate for Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who will miss the game to prepare for Super Bowl 60.

It is Lamb's fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for most Pro Bowls by a Cowboys receiver.

Lamb becomes the third Cowboys receiver in this year's game, joining breakout star George Pickens and return specialist KaVontae Turpin in the Bay Area.

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Lamb was limited due to injury and played in 14 games. He hauled in 75 catches for 1,077 yards, and three touchdowns. His three receiving touchdowns was a career-low since joining the Cowboys in 2020.

Despite the down season, he will get to participate in the Pro Bowl Games alongside his fellow stars.

Out of the Cowboys' eight Pro Bowlers this season, six are on the offensive side of the ball, with one special teamer and one defender.

A full look at the list of 2026 Cowboys Pro Bowlers can be seen below.

2026 Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowlers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Original Selections

  • Brandon Aubrey
  • Dak Prescott
  • George Pickens
  • Tyler Smith
  • Quinnen Williams

Alternate Selections

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Jake Ferguson
  • KaVontae Turpin

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, February 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, Disney XD, and NFL+.

Josh Sanchez
