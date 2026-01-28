Dallas Cowboys' Pro Bowl Total Rises to 8 Players With Latest Star Addition

The Dallas Cowboys will be well-represented at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco next week, after an eighth player was added to the annual NFL all-star game roster. Dallas now has more Pro Bowlers this season than any other team in the league.

On Wednesday, it was announced that star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be joining the Pro Bowl as an alternate for Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who will miss the game to prepare for Super Bowl 60.

It is Lamb's fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection, tying him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for most Pro Bowls by a Cowboys receiver.

MORE: New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Adds 'Ace Starter' & 'Sticky' Man CB

Lamb becomes the third Cowboys receiver in this year's game, joining breakout star George Pickens and return specialist KaVontae Turpin in the Bay Area.

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Lamb was limited due to injury and played in 14 games. He hauled in 75 catches for 1,077 yards, and three touchdowns. His three receiving touchdowns was a career-low since joining the Cowboys in 2020.

Despite the down season, he will get to participate in the Pro Bowl Games alongside his fellow stars.

Out of the Cowboys' eight Pro Bowlers this season, six are on the offensive side of the ball, with one special teamer and one defender.

A full look at the list of 2026 Cowboys Pro Bowlers can be seen below.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Legend Sounds Off on Bill Belichick Hall of Fame Snub



2026 Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowlers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Original Selections

Brandon Aubrey

Dak Prescott

George Pickens

Tyler Smith

Quinnen Williams

Alternate Selections

CeeDee Lamb

Jake Ferguson

KaVontae Turpin

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Tuesday, February 3, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, Disney XD, and NFL+.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Defensive Duo With Strong NFL Links

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Dallas Cowboys Working to Keep Breakout Star From Leaving in NFL Free Agency

Will McClay Breaks Down Cowboys’ Approach to NFL Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys 'Unsung Hero' of 2025 Perfectly Rounds Out Elite NFL Unit