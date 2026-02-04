Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gets Major Promotion in Coaching Career

Former Dallas Cowboys players are no strangers to making the move to the coaching world, with names like "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders taking over the Colorado Buffaloes and four-time All-Pro Jason Witten getting named tight end coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Now, a new name has been added to the ranks.

Former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, who had two stints with the team during his lengthy NFL career, is making a move up the coaching ranks in college football.

Last season, Maher entered the coaching world by accepting a role as a special teams consultant at his alma mater, Nebraska, last season. Now, he has earned a promotion from the Cornhuskers.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to a report from On3 Sports, Maher has been promoted to special teams coordinator at Nebraska. Special teams analyst Nick Humphrey has been promoted to co-special teams coordinator.

Former special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler left the Cornhuskers for a job with the USC Trojans in January.

Throughout his playing career, Maher played for nine different NFL teams and three CFL teams from 2013 to 2023. During his time at Nebraska, Maher was a two-time Big Ten Kicker of the Year and the 2011 Big Ten Punter of the Year.

Maher's first game as the Cornhuskers special teams coordinator will take place on Saturday, September 5, against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

