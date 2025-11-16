Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys get trolled on day off by Packers fan
Jerry Jones made a huge move this offseason when he decided to trade away the Dallas Cowboys' best defensive player, Micah Parsons.
Following failed contract negotiations, Jones sent Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. While Jones believes he made the best move for his team, Green Bay fans are just thankful they have one of the league's premier pass rushers.
MORE: Latest Cowboys mock draft paints a nightmare scenario for Dallas' future
That was evident during the Packers' game in Week 11 as one fan was seen wearing a hilarious hoodie during their showdown with the New York Giants. The logo on the hoodie was Jones wearing a cheese head, saying "Thank you Jerry."
MORE: Post Malone officially announced for Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show
Micah Parsons has been electric for Green Bay Packers
It was a hefty price for Green Bay to acquire Parsons, and they also gave him a massive extension. After being traded, Parsons agreed to a four-year deal worth $188 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Parsons entered this weekend with 6.5 sacks and added another 1.5 sacks in their narrow win over the Giants. That has Parsons well on his way to another season with double-digit sacks, which is why the Packers are thankful for Jones sending him their way.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions as Dallas Cowboys face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders
Cowboys' final Week 11 injury report officially rules out veteran leader
Latest Cowboys mock draft paints a nightmare scenario for Dallas' future
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries