Post Malone officially announced for Cowboys’ Thanksgiving halftime show
Two weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys released a teaser for their halftime performer during their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
It seemed easy to guess that Post Malone was the artist they were teasing, and on Sunday, they ended the speculation. Now officially announced, Post Malone will be at AT&T Stadium to entertain fans during halftime of the team's highly anticipated showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Post Malone is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan
It always felt like a matter of time before Post Malone held a show in AT&T Stadium, considering his ties to the team. As a kid, his family moved to Grapevine, Texas, where his father took a position as the manager of concessions for Dallas.
Posty became a fan then, and has the proof, including a throwback photo of him posing with Dallas Cowboys' cheerleaders, long before the face tattoos.
While this will be the first time he's playing a halftime show, Malone has been on stage at AT&T Stadium in the past. His most recent appearance was in May 2025, during his sold-out headlining show at the stadium, featuring special guest Jelly Roll.
He's also been on the field with the Cowboys, once rocking a Brandon Aubrey jersey, which was signed by the star kicker before a game against the New York Giants.
Cowboys have a tough game on their hands on Thanksgiving
This year, Dallas will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Nov. 27.
The 4:30 p.m. EST timeslot means there will be plenty of fans watching, even if some might be falling into a turkey-induced coma. For the Cowboys, it's going to be a difficult game with Patrick Mahomes going up against a secondary that's had more than its share of struggles.
Dallas made a couple of additions during the bye week, and have a few players returning from injury. They're going to need them all to get up to speed before this one to stand any chance.
