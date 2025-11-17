Cowboys-Raiders, NFL Week 11: Start time, live stream, TV channel
After a difficult bye week, the Dallas Cowboys will be back in action this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas will be playing with heavy hearts after the tragic death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, but as head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, they will move forward. That begins with Monday Night Football as they visit the Raiders in Week 11.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys get trolled on day off by Packers fan
It should be an interesting game as the Cowboys will be working in new players such as Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. They're also set to have DeMarvion Overshown on the field for the first time since last season.
Throw in the relationship between Raiders coach Pete Carroll and his former offensive coordinator, Schottenheimer, and there are plenty of reasons to watch. All that said, here's how to catch all the action on Monday.
Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders TV & viewing info
Here's all the channel and odds information needed for this week's showdown.
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Raiders Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
With this game being on Monday Night Football, fans can also watch via the ESPN Unlimited app.
As a quick note, YouTube TV subscribers will be happy to know they will again have access to ESPN, so streaming through them could be an option once again.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions as Dallas Cowboys face Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders
Cowboys' final Week 11 injury report officially rules out veteran leader
Latest Cowboys mock draft paints a nightmare scenario for Dallas' future
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries