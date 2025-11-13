Brian Schottenheimer hints at pitch count for Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown’s return
Finally, the Dallas Cowboys will have one of their star players back on defense when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
DeMarvion Overshown, who tore his ACL, PCL, and MCL last December, is going to make his 2025 debut, and the defense needs his playmaking ability in the worst way. Entering Week 11, the Cowboys are 31st in the league in points and yardage surrendered on defense.
MORE: Ashton Jeanty confident Raiders can attack weaknesses in Cowboys defense
While Overshown’s return should help, fans might want to temper expectations. According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, there could be a pitch count for Overshown.
"Is it fair to say he's gonna play the entire game? Maybe, we'll see, but there is kind of a ramp up, pitch count that we have to see how he's feeling,” Schottenheimer said.
Cowboys have to be smart with DeMarvion Overshown
Given Overshown’s ability to take over a game, it’s going to be tempting to play him early and often. Dallas, however, needs to resist that temptation.
The third-year linebacker is returning from a major knee surgery for the second year in a row, and it’s more important to get him healthy for the long term than to risk reinjury while trying to salvage a 3-5-1 start.
