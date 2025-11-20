Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys release significant Dak Prescott injury update

Dak Prescott is dealing with a hip injury, but his status for Week 12 looks much better after the Dallas Cowboys released their Thursday practice report.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had a scare on Wednesday when star quarterback Dak Prescott popped up with a hip injury.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was quick to dismiss any concerns, saying Prescott was just dinged up. He also said they were just trying to be smart with Prescott.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb comes clean on reason for benching in Cowboys' Week 11 win

There was even better news on Thursday as the Cowboys released their latest practice report. This time, Prescott was listed as a full participant after being limited the day before.

That's excellent news for a team preparing to play the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, who also happened to defeat the Cowboys in Week 1.

Dak Prescott health is key to Dallas Cowboys' success

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott signed a four-year extension worth $240 million last season, making him the highest-paid player in the league. He then missed nine games due to a hamstring injury, and the offense struggled without him.

MORE: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder presents great opportunity for Cowboys fans

During his career, Prescott has missed significant time in three seasons and the team hasn't had the same success without him. Dallas is 80-51-1 with Prescott and just 13-13 without him. That's why his presence is vital for the Cowboys if they want to have any chance at making a run at the playoffs.

Prescott has been playing at an MVP level for much of the season. He enters Week 12 with 2,587 yards passing with 21 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11

NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive

Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs

Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders

Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News