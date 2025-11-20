Dallas Cowboys release significant Dak Prescott injury update
The Dallas Cowboys had a scare on Wednesday when star quarterback Dak Prescott popped up with a hip injury.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was quick to dismiss any concerns, saying Prescott was just dinged up. He also said they were just trying to be smart with Prescott.
There was even better news on Thursday as the Cowboys released their latest practice report. This time, Prescott was listed as a full participant after being limited the day before.
That's excellent news for a team preparing to play the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, who also happened to defeat the Cowboys in Week 1.
Dak Prescott health is key to Dallas Cowboys' success
Prescott signed a four-year extension worth $240 million last season, making him the highest-paid player in the league. He then missed nine games due to a hamstring injury, and the offense struggled without him.
During his career, Prescott has missed significant time in three seasons and the team hasn't had the same success without him. Dallas is 80-51-1 with Prescott and just 13-13 without him. That's why his presence is vital for the Cowboys if they want to have any chance at making a run at the playoffs.
Prescott has been playing at an MVP level for much of the season. He enters Week 12 with 2,587 yards passing with 21 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.
