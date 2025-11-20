CeeDee Lamb comes clean on reason for benching in Cowboys' Week 11 win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up a much-needed 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 11 and moved to 4-5-1 coming out of the bye week.
But the night before, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens might have had a bit too much fun, and were benched for the opening drive of the game in the process.
Lamb told reporters Thursday that he and Pickens were both at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas eating dinner and having drinks while taking in the night life of Sin City. As a result though, they both missed curfew, leading to the first-drive suspension.
Both players wouldn't go into detail about their suspension right after the game. However, Lamb wasn't shy to shut down rumors that he was throwing up on Monday morning after a night out.
CeeDee Lamb Makes It Clear: He Can Handle His Liquor
Lamb jokingly took offense to the rumors, calling it "disrespectful," per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.
The fun night out didn't have an impact on both Lamb and Pickens against the Raiders, as the two combined for 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
It was a particularly big night for Pickens, who had nine catches for 144 yards and one touchdown.
Drinking the night before playing the lowly Raiders is one thing, but Lamb and Pickens will need to be at their best headed into Sunday's rivalry matchup at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.
