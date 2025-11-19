Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott surprisingly lands on Cowboys injury report ahead of Week 12 vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has an injury designation headed into the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are as healthy as they've been all season, but there's still a notable injury to keep eyes on headed into Week 12's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott popped up on the injury report Wednesday with a hip injury following Week 11's 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

He didn't miss any time against Las Vegas but appears to have been banged up during the game.

Fortunately, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that there's no reason for concern about Prescott's availability headed into Sunday's rivalry matchup with the Eagles.

Dak Prescott Injury "Nothing Major"

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Just dinged up, but nothing major," Schottenheimer said of Prescott. " ... He's going to be fine, but we're going to be real smart with the tempo today."

Schottenheimer noted that Prescott is only on the injury report since the team is on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football.

Prescott is coming off of one of his best games of the season against the Raiders, as he finished the win 25 of 33 passing for 268 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, finding four different receivers on all four scores.

It's no secret that the Cowboys will need Prescott if they want a chance to take down the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday, but fortunately Dallas fans don't have to anything to worry about when it comes to their star quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes downfall against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

