Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder presents great opportunity for Cowboys fans
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys will be featured during Thanksgiving Day. It's an annual tradition for fans to sit back and enjoy America's Team while feasting on turkey, stuffing, and all the traditional eats.
For fans who have always watched this game and wished they could attend in person, they might have the chance to do so this year. Best of all, they could see the game free thanks to Jake Ferguson and his fiancée, Haley Cavinder.
MORE: Cowboys star confident in gameplan to thwart Eagles' Tush Push
Cavinder shared a video on the Instagram account she shares with her twin sister, Hanna, announcing a ticket giveaway. She stated that along with her sister and Ferguson, the trio decided they would give away two tickets to the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cavinder said she and her sister are beginning their "Thankful Thursday" by giving back to fans, while expressing gratitude for the opportunity to bless others.
MORE: Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 announcer assignment brings back familiar voice
Getting entered into the drawing is easy enough, as Cavinder posted the rules in the comments. Here's how fans can try to win the tickets:
- Vote for Jake for Salute to Service Award ( send screenshot of you voting to our instagram) link in bio to vote!
- Comment below why you'd love to go & who you'd bring with you
Jake Ferguson nominated for Salute to Service
It was announced earlier this year that Ferguson was the Cowboys' nominee for the annual Salute to Service award.
MORE: Javonte Williams ready to tackle Cowboys’ daunting 3-game stretch
Ferguson has been a partner for the USAA, partnering with them to visit local military bases and personnel. He's also as active supporter of the National Medal of Honor Museum, located in Arlington, Texas.
This season, Ferguson is having a career-year with 60 receptions for 400 yards and a career-high seven touchdown catches.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
Cowboys' first Week 12 injury report includes Dak Prescott but good news on D
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
New Cowboys 2026 mock draft makes shock skill position pick, adds EDGE
Dallas Cowboys, NFC East Hard Knocks official trailer released
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries