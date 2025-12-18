New Dallas Cowboys NFL mock draft takes surprising turn with shock pick

The Dallas Cowboys are one loss away from turning their attention to the NFL offseason and the 2026 NFL Draft. It's going to be an exciting draft season for the Cowboys, with two first-round picks in their arsenal.

There is no denying the Cowboys need help on the defensive side of the ball, so mock draft projections have often leaned towards the team double-dipping on the defensive side of the ball in Round 1.

A new mock draft from Daniel Flick of SI.com, however, takes a much different approach.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Flick has the Cowboys addressing a glaring need at EDGE with their first of two first-round picks, things take an unexpected turn in the 20s when the team uses yet another first-round pick on the offensive line, which they have invested in heavily over the past few years.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the Cowboys' first-round projections in the latest SI.com mock draft can be seen below.

16. Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1), Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Faulk has taken a step back in production, but there is no denying he is an explosive pass rusher who would immediately improve the Cowboys' attack on the edge.

"Dallas has the NFL’s second-worst scoring defense, ranking fourth-worst in yards allowed. The Cowboys also have the league’s worst pass defense, but they have pieces at corner and have played much of the season without the injured Trevon Diggs," Flick wrote. "So the pass rush that’s tied for ninth-worst with 29 sacks is a better place to start. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Faulk, a team captain at Auburn, brings size, intelligence, and a tremendous athletic profile to the table."

Last season, Faulk totaled 45 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 7 sacks, and a forced fumble. This season, he totaled 29 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and two sacks.

23. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers), Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Utah Utes QB Devon Dampier celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with offensive lineman Caleb Lomu | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have the opportunity to save $8.75 million in salary cap space if they release sarting right tackle Terence Steele as a pre-June 1 move or a $14 million if he is designated as a post-June 1 cut.

That would open the door for the Cowboys to add another standout talent to the young offensive line, which includes first-round picks Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker, and Tyler Guyton.

"The Cowboys have battled injuries to their offensive line and would benefit from adding depth overall, but, health aside, they will need to upgrade at right tackle," Flick noted. "Lomu needs to fill out his 6-foot-6, 308-pound frame, but he’s a twitchy, smooth-footed, technically sound pass protector who flashes generating movement as a run blocker. A two-year starter at left tackle, Lomu has the skill set to stick on the blindside—but he’s the Cowboys’ best bet at this spot."

Lomu may not be a popular pick for the Cowboys' fan base, but it's one that would make a lot of sense for the team moving forward, and with two first-round picks, the flexibility allows Dallas to add the best players available, regardless of position.

