Cowboys rookie RB proving coaches wrong vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are playing a Week 18 game against the New York Giants that's essentially meaningless to a fanbase that has to watch "America's Team" miss the playoffs once again.

However, the contest still means something for multiple players on the roster.

While contract incentives are a primary motivator for some key names, others are getting their first real chance at playing time in the regular-season finale.

MORE: Is Javonte Williams playing vs Giants? Cowboys star RB status set for season finale

Most notable among these is Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who showed early in the first half on Sunday that the coaching staff maybe should have given him a few more snaps during the season.

Jaydon Blue Scores First-Career Touchdown vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue rushes and breaks a tackle from New York Giants safety Raheem Layne during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Blue scored his first-career NFL touchdown in the first half on 14-yard run to give the Cowboys a 10-6 lead.

A fifth-round rookie out of Texas, Blue entered the season expected to have a notable role as a backup but was instead inactive for 12 games, mostly as a healthy scratch.

But with Javonte Williams and Malik Davis both out against the Giants, Blue saw some significant action in the first half. Headed into halftime, he had 11 carries for 76 yards and the score.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said during the week that Blue has still been learning to be consistent. It's clear that the coaching staff didn't feel he was ready to see notable carries this season, instead electing to have him learn and watch from the sidelines.

MORE: Jerry Jones gets honest on Matt Eberflus, Cowboys defense's future

"He is still a dynamic runner, he is learning the National Football League and what it takes to be great and have a great game or a good carry," Schottenheimer said. "The way you sustain success to be consistent is the standard all the time and so I think he is learning that."

Entering Week 18, Blue had appeared in just four games while posting 22 carries for 65 yards. He already eclipsed that mark in the first half against New York.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue rushes during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cowboys officially rule out 5 players for Week 18, including breakout star

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys-Giants announcer pairing & assignment for Week 18 has Dallas legend on call

Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?