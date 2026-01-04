Is Javonte Williams playing vs Giants? Cowboys star RB status set for season finale

It's hard to believe it, but the Dallas Cowboys are nearing kickoff for their final game of the season, They won't participate in the NFL playoffs this year either, meaning their showdown with the New York Giants will be the last time we see them in action until next season.

For some players, this could be the final week they're part of the franchise, including star running back Javonte Williams. Signed as an under-the-radar free agent, Williams had a breakout season for Dallas. He ran for career highs in yardage (1,201), touchdowns (11), and yards per attempt (4.8).

MORE: NFL insider expects Cowboys to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

As impressive as he's been, Williams has been hampered by a shoulder injury in recent weeks. He even had to leave early in their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 17.

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

So with the injury, will Javonte Williams play in Week 18?

Prior to the game, the Cowboys announced they were placing Williams on the IR, effectively ending his season. That means he's already played his final game of the year, and if his market is as high as some have predicted, it could be the end of his tenure in Big D.

MORE: Is CeeDee Lamb playing vs Giants? Cowboys star WR status set for season finale

In addition to Williams being out, backup running back Malik Davis will also miss the finale. That opens the door for rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, who can use this game to audtion for a larger role in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys officially rule out 5 players for Week 18, including breakout star

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys-Giants announcer pairing & assignment for Week 18 has Dallas legend on call

Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?