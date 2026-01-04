Is Javonte Williams playing vs Giants? Cowboys star RB status set for season finale
It's hard to believe it, but the Dallas Cowboys are nearing kickoff for their final game of the season, They won't participate in the NFL playoffs this year either, meaning their showdown with the New York Giants will be the last time we see them in action until next season.
For some players, this could be the final week they're part of the franchise, including star running back Javonte Williams. Signed as an under-the-radar free agent, Williams had a breakout season for Dallas. He ran for career highs in yardage (1,201), touchdowns (11), and yards per attempt (4.8).
As impressive as he's been, Williams has been hampered by a shoulder injury in recent weeks. He even had to leave early in their win over the Washington Commanders in Week 17.
So with the injury, will Javonte Williams play in Week 18?
Prior to the game, the Cowboys announced they were placing Williams on the IR, effectively ending his season. That means he's already played his final game of the year, and if his market is as high as some have predicted, it could be the end of his tenure in Big D.
In addition to Williams being out, backup running back Malik Davis will also miss the finale. That opens the door for rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, who can use this game to audtion for a larger role in 2026.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, January 4
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
