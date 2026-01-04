Jerry Jones gets honest on Matt Eberflus, Cowboys defense's future

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 with no chance of making the NFL playoffs, but it is still an important game for the team as they face the division rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Not only are the Cowboys playing to avoid a losing record in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as head coach, but they are also preparing for some major decisions in the offseason.

The Cowboys will need to evaluate their roster for the future, along with the coaching staff, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas entered the season finale with the league's worst passing defense, allowing 253.6 yards per game and a league-high 33 passing touchdowns.

MORE: NFL insider expects Cowboys to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

While Eberflus has contributed to the Cowboys' struggles on defense, owner and general manager Jerry Jones says you can't solely place the blame on him. Jones shared his comments during a radio appearance prior to kickoff.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It is inaccurate to put this on the evaluation of Eberflus," Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "It really is, because I don't want it to sound like it's as simple as evaluating Eberflus. It's much broader than that."

As for what the future holds for Eberflus in Dallas, Jones was non-committal about his return.

MORE: Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18

"I'm not saying anything along those lines," Jones added. "I don't want it to sound like it's one way or another. We can really get down to business as it should be, and we'll start first thing in the morning."

Let's hope that if the team does move on from Eberflus in the offseason, which is the anticipated move, that they allow Schottenheimer to bring in a coach he actually wants on his coaching staff for 2026 and beyond.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

