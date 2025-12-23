Emerging Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy gets encouraging update after scary injury

The Dallas Cowboys were shut out in the second half of their 34-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

In the defeat, the Cowboys lost a couple of important players, including a trending wide receiver.

Two weeks after a career performance, second-year pass-catcher Ryan Flournoy suffered a scary injury in the first half against the Chargers.

Flournoy adjusted to catch a pass in the second quarter, going to the ground as he reeled in the reception. While in a defenseless position, he took a big shot from Los Angeles linebacker Denzel Perryman.

The collision resulted in Flournoy's right leg bending awkwardly under his body. He was unable to return to the game.

While Cowboys fans and players were holding their breath in the moment, it sounds like Flournoy dodged the worst-case scenario.

Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy Hoping To Play On Christmas

Flournoy underwent an MRI on Monday morning. He was worried going into the extensive testing but exited with a positive outlook.

A limited participant in practice, Flournoy revealed that he suffered a knee sprain. He's going to do everything in his power to be on the field on Thursday.

"My knee came out good. We got great news this morning after the MRI. It was just a sprain," Flournoy said on Monday. "God has blessed me in tremendous ways, and we're working towards playing Thursday. Not giving up on this season yet, so looking forward to playing this Thursday. If I can't, I can't, but I want to play."

"I was a little fearful because the way I got twisted up, I felt a little click and pop," Flournoy added. "I couldn't return to the game, and that hurt me. I was like, 'what if it's really serious?' but I got great news and I've been happy all day for real."

Flournoy did say that Perryman sought him out postgame to apologize for the hit. Perryman has since been suspended for two games.

There was a serious level of concern for Flournoy in the wake of his injury. The medical staff wasn't initially able to diagnose the severity, leading to the MRI.

Everyone was fired up when the news came in to start the week.

"Yeah, really worried about it [initially]. It was one of those deals where they took him in, they evaluated him, and they just kind of weren't sure," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "And he's had the knee, I believe, I'm pretty sure, he's had that knee repaired before, but we were actually in game plan meetings this morning when I got a call from Jim because he knew I wanted to know, and he gave us the great news about Flo."

"I did what most people that care do," Schottenheimer added. "I picked up the phone, and called Flo, and told him I loved him and how excited I was. A bunch of the guys in that room started going crazy and pounding the table."

Schottenheimer has taken notice of Flournoy's ascension. Flournoy had a touchdown nullified by a penalty in the second quarter. That didn't stop Schottenheimer from calling the play one of the best catches he had seen in a long time.

"The way he's playing and the confidence he's playing with, he deserves all of the great things coming his way, and I think he's just getting started," Schottenheimer said."

In 15 appearances and three starts, Flournoy has caught 35 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns. He's scored twice in his last three games.

Dallas travels to face the Washington Commanders on Thursday, December 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

