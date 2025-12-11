Dallas Cowboys reveal special jersey patch for NFL Christmas game

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the biggest television draws in the NFL, so when a marquee game is on the schedule, you can expect America's Team to be among the teams set to play.

It has become a Thanksgiving tradition, and now, the Cowboys will take the field on Christmas Day for a divisional game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

For Thanksgiving Day games, the NFL honors the legendary John Madden with a special jersey patch. Madden helped make NFL Thanksgiving Day games become what they are thanks to his animated calls and love of turducken.

On Christmas, the league is also rolling out special jersey patches for team's participating in games throughout the day. This week, the Christmas-themed patches were revealed as the league enters its second year of airing games on the holiday.

🎄Holiday Jersey Patch🎄



Continuing the tradition started in 2024, each @NFL team playing on Christmas Day will wear this festive, holiday inspired jersey patch for their Week 16 & Christmas Day games!@dallascowboys -- vs. Chargers (Week 16) & vs. Commanders (Christmas Day)… pic.twitter.com/fI0lZ0wk0l — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) December 10, 2025

That's one way to the holiday spirit.

The Cowboys and Commanders will face off in the first of two games on the Netflix doubleheader. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Vikings will host the Detroit Lions later in the day.

In the Christmas nightcap, the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the Denver Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium. That game will wrap up the day at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

But first, the Cowboys must put their main focus on the Vikings, who make the trip to AT&T Stadium for a Sunday Night Football clash in Week 15.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 14 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

