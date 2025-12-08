Dallas Cowboys star Tyler Smith has clear goal for Christmas

The Dallas Cowboys' NFL Playoff life is on thin ice, following the team's disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14.

Dallas has watched the door to a Wild Card berth essentially come to an end, while they still have a backdoor opportunity to punch their postseason ticket by winning the NFC East.

That path will become clearer on Monday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Los Angeles Chargers. If Philly comes away with a loss, they will be within striking distance at the top of the division.

On Monday, All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith visited the local children's hospital to celebrate the holidays, when he revealed that one of the children has a Christmas wish that he plans on making come true.

"I'm working to make his dreams come true as we speak," Smith said about the child's goal of reaching the playoffs. "Let's make it happen."

One of the kids said he has a Cowboy's playoff run on his Christmas list.



Tyler Smith replied: "I'm working to make his dreams come true as we speak. Let's make it happen." pic.twitter.com/EWrEHhQnDD — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) December 8, 2025

Getting an assist from the Chargers on Monday night would go a long way in keeping the team's hopes alive, so everyone should be pulling for Los Angeles.

If the Chargers can't come through for the 'Boys, it's likely a wrap for the 2025-26 season and time to start looking towards the NFL Draft. Let's just hope the playoff dream can stay alive for another few weeks.

Dallas Cowboys' remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after 44-30 loss at Ford Field in Detroit | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD)

