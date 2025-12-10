6 starters listed on Cowboys injury report from Wednesday practice
The Dallas Cowboys were back at practice on Wednesday afternoon, preparing for a Week 15 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
Dallas is trying to get the bad taste out of their mouths from a terrible showing last week, losing 44-30 to the Detroit Lions. That defeat temporarily shot their playoff hopes through the floor, but spirits were lifted when the NFC East race tightened back up following a Philadelphia Eagles loss.
Dallas hopes to catch the Eagles and while they’ll need help, the first step will be winning their final four games. That’s always a tough ask, but it seems more difficult after checking out the injury report following practice.
Dallas has six players who are currently starting listed as either “limited” or “did not participate.” This includes CeeDee Lamb, who is dealing with a concussion and Jake Ferguson, who has a calf injury.
The remaining starters listed are left tackle Tyler Guyton, safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Here’s a look at the full list.
- Tyler Guyton, T, Ankle, DNP
- Malik Hooker, S, NIR-Personal, DNP
- Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Hamstring, Limited
- Trevon Diggs, CB, Knee, Limited
- Jake Ferguson, TE, Calf, Limited
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Concussion, Limited
- Hunter Luepke, FB, Hip, Limited
- Shavon Revel, CB, Knee, Limited
- Donovan Wilson, S, Knee, Limited
- Hakeem Adeniji, T, Knee, Full
Trevon Diggs and Hunter Luepke could also potentially be considered starters, and even Jadeveon Clowney is a key name on the list.
Managing health will be key to final stretch
Dallas is favored in this weekend’s game, but they need to ensure their players are fully healthy beyond Week 15.
That’s not to say they should take this week lightly, but players can’t force their way back if they’re not ready. Winning in Week 15 is huge, but it means very little if they can’t continue to succeed down the stretch.
