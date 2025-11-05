Dallas Cowboys targeted All-Pro linebacker in Quinnen Williams, Jets trade
After weeks of doubt from the fan base, Jerry Jones made good on his promise to address the Dallas Cowboys defense.
Dallas made a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday to acquire New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, doing so after making a trade for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson a few hours prior.
The Cowboys sent defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick to the Jets but it seems like it will be well worth it for Williams, who is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro selection.
However, one insider reported that the Cowboys were looking to add another All-Pro to the mix as well in the trade with the Jets.
Jets LB Quincy Williams Was on Cowboys' Radar
According to ESPN insider Dan Graziano, the Cowboys were also looking to acquire Williams' older brother, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, in the trade but were unable to get that part of the deal done.
"I heard that at one point the Cowboys were talking to the Jets about a deal that would have sent Dallas both Williams brothers -- Quinnen and linebacker Quincy Williams," Graziano wrote. "But that didn't work out, and the Cowboys pivoted to former Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson."
Quincy Williams was named a First Team All-Pro selection with the Jets during the 2023 season when he started 16 of 17 games while posting 139 total tackles (95 solo), 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and one interception.
It would have been quite the stort for both Williams brothers to make their way to Dallas. Still, the Cowboys only had to give up a seventh-round pick to land a linebacker in Wilson, so everything worked out in the end.
