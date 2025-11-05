Ex-teammate of new Cowboys LB Logan Wilson praises his leadership, character
The Dallas Cowboys were active at the NFL trade deadline, bringing in linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to help bolster their front seven.
Both players are expected to start right away and make an impact. Williams, who is clearly their biggest addition, should make life easier for everyone on the defensive line.
As for Wilson, he's a savvy linebacker capable of playing in coverage as well as against the run. He's also apparently an excellent teammate, at least according to rookie Barrett Carter.
MORE: Updated Dallas Cowboys salary cap space after NFL trade deadline
After Wilson was sent to Dallas, Carter, who is a rookie out of Clemson, sent a message to Wilson on Instagram thanking him for their time together.
“My brother! From the moment I got here you took me under your wing," Carter wrote.
"You showed me what it looks like to be a pro in all areas of life! Forever grateful that God crossed our paths. I love you brother go be great!”
This lines up with the message Wilson sent to the rookie, telling him "I'm always a phone call away. I will always keep pouring into you."
Logan Wilson has shown the character Brian Schottenheimer covets
Wilson, a third-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2020, had lost snaps to Carter, which led to his request for a trade. Despite his desire for a fresh start, Wilson never showed animosity to Carter. Instead, he continued to help him thrive, and is willing to be a support system for him going forward.
That's the exact type of leadership Brian Schottenheimer said he covets when he took the head coaching job in Dallas. Coach Schotty made it known that he wants to build the "greatest culture" in sports, and that starts with the right character.
Wilson has yet to take a snap in Dallas, but it appears he's a perfect fit for Schottenheimer's vision.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Cowboys' projected depth chart after Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson trades
List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
3 facts about new Cowboys DL Quinnen Williams you need to know
Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries