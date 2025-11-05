New Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams praises DL coach, thrilled for reunion
The Dallas Cowboys made headlines at the NFL trade deadline by swinging a blockbuster deal with the New York Jets for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Dallas sent multiple NFL draft picks, including a 2027 first, and first-round draft bust Mazi Smith to the Jets in exchange for Williams.
On Tuesday, Williams met with the Dallas media to discuss what he's looking forward to with the new start, and he had to make sure he raved about Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who coached him in the same role during his time in New York.
Williams credited Whitecotton with elevating his career, and is thrilled for the reunion.
“I think anybody can look at the resume. Before I had Whitecotton, I kinda was ascending to be a good defensive tackle. But once Whitecotton came into my life as a coach, I became an All-Pro and Pro Bowler," Williams said.
"The techniques that he’s taught me, the things he’s done for me in my career have been unbelievable and kinda transcended my career to this day. Being paired back with him, I know the sky is the limit, not only for me, but for this group also.”
Those comments should be exciting for Cowboys fans, because Williams steps in and not only elevates the level of those around him, but understands what the scheme is ready to do.
What Quinnen Williams brings to Dallas
Williams is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league, and he's ready to bring his disruptive skillset to the trenches for the Cowboys.
"Actions speak louder than words when it comes down to that statement," Williams said about what he brings to the table.
"I hang my hat on being disruptive, being dominant, rushing the passer, and this year I’ve been taking a step forward in stopping the run."
This season, Williams has recorded 32 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles. Throughout his career, Williams has been a wrecking ball and ranks among the top-10 run defenders in the league with 322 tackles, 59 tackles for a loss, 101 quarterback hits, 40 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
