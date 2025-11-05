Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys cut third-year RB to make room for new defensive stars

The Dallas Cowboys are making a change to their running back room following the trade deadline.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
After making big changes to the defense prior to the trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the offensive depth chart.

The Cowboys announced that they have waived running back Malik Davis following Week 9's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas called Davis up to the practice squad prior to the game and activated him for the contest.

He finished with just one carry for three yards as the backup to Javonte Williams. He played five snaps on offense and 14 on special teams against the Cardinals. In 18 career games with Dallas, Davis has tallied

It's likely that Davis will be re-signed to Dallas' practice squad. The move to part ways is to make roster room after the Cowboys traded for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams prior to the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday.

How Cowboys RB Room Could Be Impacted

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Cowboys could always elect to bring Davis back, but for now, his departure means changes to the depth chart behind Javonte Williams.

Dallas is already without Miles Sanders for the rest of the season and have not shown consistent confidence in rookie Jaydon Blue, who was a healthy scratch against Arizona.

But with Davis out the door, the Cowboys could have no choice but to lean on Blue again as the backup to Williams following the bye week.

A fifth-round rookie out of Texas, Blue has posted 22 carries for 65 yards this season. He will have a chance to continue proving himself to the coaching staff over the bye week before the Cowboys visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis
Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis makes a catch during warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

