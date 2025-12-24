Dak Prescott says he'd 'fight' Brian Schottenheimer over key Cowboys decision

Dak Prescott has put together one of the best seasons of his NFL career, and was honored with a Pro Bowl Games nod on Tuesday for his impressive campaign. Unfortunately, Prescott has just two weeks remaining in the season after the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention.

There has been discussion about whether the Cowboys should sit Prescott for the final two weeks, but that's not even on the star quarterback's mind.

Prescott was asked about sitting out with the team's postseason hopes gone, and he made it clear that he wants to be out on the field with his teammates. Prescott joked that he'd "fight" head coach Brian Schottenheimer if he tried to make him sit.

"Especially on Christmas Day, man," Prescott told the media.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with wide receiver George Pickens following a touchdown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Prescott continued, “I’d fight him (on it), particularly right now going to this game, getting a chance to play on Christmas Day, first time. Also just in the fact of being away from my family. And I’m not trying to be away from my family if I’m not going to get to play this game, and get to do something that I love at a high level, and finish a good individual season, I guess you could say, off strong.

“You say 15 games under the belt, I want to make it 17, and just show that every chance I get out there, I’m just trying to play to my standard and expectations. And not only that, we were just talking about how important it is to stop this losing streak and finish the season off with two wins. So, yeah, I’d play, and I’d fight him for it.”

Prescott is within reach of winning the NFL passing yards title for the season, so it's understandable that he would not want to miss out on the opportunity to achieve that goal for the first time in his career. In 2023, Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns, but he has never finished atop the league in passing yards.

This season, Prescott has thrown for 4,175 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 touchdowns. His 73.1 QBR ranks second in the league. Prescott trails current passing yards leader and MVP front-runner Matthew Stafford by just four yards entering the penultimate week of the season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shakes hands with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford after a game at SoFi Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

