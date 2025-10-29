Cowboys warned against NFL trade deadline move on 'already sinking ship'
The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and there is a lot of attention on the Dallas Cowboys, who are expected to make a move to address the team's glaring weakness at defense.
Dallas needs help at every position on the defensive side of the ball, so there will be plenty of options on the table for Jerry Jones and company.
While Cowboys Nation and many NFL analysts would like to see the team address its defense so it can provide support for the elite offense, there is one former player who is warning against the move.
Former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley, who is now with All DLLS, thinks the team should avoid making a move on an "already sinking ship," especially with potential coaching changes on the horizon.
Holley shared his thoughts on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast.
Not only does Holley warn against trading for an elite pass rusher like Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders, but he also thinks the team should just ride out the season with Matt Eberflus leading the defense.
Cowboys warned against making NFL trade deadline move
"So let's say you make the trade, right? You make a trade or some trades, and it doesn't get any better. Yeah. And you still fire Matt Eberflus. Now I have players on this roster that the next coach might not want, right? I have players on this roster that are, will be under contract that they, a coach may come in and go, well, my style is, my scheme is, this doesn't work here, right? And so at this point in time, this is just Jesse Holley talking, I think you just roll with it," Holley said.
"You just roll with this thing. And then if you fire him, you fire him. But adding assets to an already sinking ship, I think will hurt you even more in the future."
Holley went on to paint a grim future for what is ahead this season in Dallas.
"This thing is done, bro. There is no Maxx Crosby ain't helping this. Trey Hendrickson ain't helping this. This is cooked. This is absolutely cooked," he added. "And going into that, a lot of these guys aren't going to be here next year. So I personally say, just if you're going to fire him, fire him. But just ride this thing out, your team.
"Even if you get Maxx Crosby, that doesn't make you a playoff team. It doesn't make you a playoff team. It doesn't make you a Super Bowl-contending team. And I know what you're going to say, Clarence. You're thinking about the future. Cool. We'll deal with the future after this season is over."
It's going to be interesting to see what the team does at the deadline, but a lot will rest on the result in the Week 9 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
