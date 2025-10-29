Cowboys predicted to land former first-round EDGE at NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly going to be "open for business" at the NFL trade deadline, according to owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Whether they actually make a move remains to be seen, but there are plenty of options.
The New York Jets may have picked up their first win of the season, but are expected to have several players available at the deadline, including some stars on the defensive side of the ball.
That could play into the Cowboys' favor, with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having familiarity with the players on the Jets roster after serving in the same role for New York for the past four years.
One player to keep an eye on is Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson, who Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon predicts the team will land.
"With more of an eye for Will McDonald IV among their edges on rookie deals, the Jets could decide to escape Johnson's contract before an expensive fifth-year option kicks in for 2026," Gagnon writes.
"Meanwhile, the Cowboys are looking to fill that void left by Micah Parsons."
If the Cowboys could land Johnson at a bargain price, most likely a projected Day 2 pick, it would be worth strong consideration from the front office.
Johnson is a versatile defender who can play standing or with his hand in the dirt, and for a team that needs any help it can get, adding a player who can contribute in multiple ways is the smart move.
Looking for a fresh start?
Johnson is among the players who are expected to be available at the trade deadline following the Jets' dreadful 1-7 start to the season.
While he hasn't outwardly requested a trade, Johnson shared a cryptic message on social media that showed he was disgruntled and unhappy with the team's early struggles.
Johnson shared his message after a Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where the offense failed to produce.
Offensive struggles won't be an issue in Dallas.
Johnson is only 26 years old. Add him to a linebacking corps with Overshown (25), Kenneth Murray (26), Jack Sanborn (25), Marist Liufau (24), and Shemar James (21), and you suddenly have a lot of young depth at the position.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
