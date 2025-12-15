Rex Ryan roasts Dallas Cowboys for their defensive ineptitude

The Dallas Cowboys had another terrible showing on defense in Week 15, leading to a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas had no answers for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who isn’t exactly a Pro Bowl caliber player. That’s been the case throughout the season with average quarterbacks continually carving up the secondary.

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL draft order sees Cowboys position rise following Week 15

Their latest meltdown led to a rant from former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who said the Cowboys offense can win the Super Bowl, but their defense “stinks.”

“Their defense. I mean, 100%. This is a Super Bowl-caliber offense. We've seen it all year. But this defense stinks. They made J.J. McCarthy look like Fran Tarkenton, and he's been on the struggle bus all season,” Ryan said.

“But, again, look, guys, how do you get this open in the National Football League? It shouldn't happen.”

Rex Ryan calls out the Cowboys' defense 😯



"This is a Super Bowl-caliber offense ... but this defense stinks." pic.twitter.com/kHuqtvPYWp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 15, 2025

Ryan said he’s not sure if it’s all about the players or the scheme, but added that coaches are allowing this to happen.

“However, I don't know what it is, whether it's a scheme or, the fact is, you're either coaching it or allowing it to happen. There's guys, free runners, all over the place. Let me give you a little stat here. The Cowboys right now have averaged 29 points per game. On offense. This time, it'll be the fourth time in the last 30 years that a team that scores 29 points doesn't make the playoffs.”

Coaching is the real problem, and it’s not all on Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Ryan’s statement is an indictment of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who continues to try and force a zone-based defense on a secondary built for man coverage.

MORE: Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

That said, head coach Brian Schottenheimer also deserves criticism. While his offense is performing well, he’s allowing the defense to hold them back.

Coach Schotty has been praised for holding players accountable, but it’s past time for him to do the same with his coaching staff.

3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings

Cowboys' NFL playoff odds now hang on a hope & prayer after Vikings loss

Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Jerry Jones walks out on Dallas Cowboys brutal loss to Vikings early

Field Yates' new 2026 NFL mock draft blesses Cowboys with major defensive haul