Cowboys named potential trade suitor for former top-20 draft pick at EDGE
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to seek defensive help at the NFL trade deadline, which falls on Tuesday, November 4, and there will be plenty of options available at all three levels of the defense.
Dallas lacks talent at defensive end, linebacker, and at every position of the secondary, so the hope is that help will be on the way.
One intriguing option for the Cowboys is Miami Dolphins star Jaelan Phillips, a former top-20 NFL draft pick, who began his career with the UCLA Bruins before transferring to the Miami Hurricanes.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report shared the latest NFL trade block big board entering Week 9, with the Cowboys linked to Phillips at an affordable price.
"Phillips, 26, was a productive edge-defender when healthy early in his career and again appears healthy after injury-impacted seasons in 2023 and 2024," Knox writes.
"While Phillips is an impending 2026 free agent and would require an extension in the spring, his upside should interest contenders and rebuilding teams alike."
The projected trade value for Phillips is a 2026 fourth-round pick, making him an affordable option for the Cowboys, which should interest Jerry Jones.
This season, Phillips has recorded 21 total tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and 3.5 runs stuffed.
Setting the EDGE
At only 26 years old, Phillips has plenty of time to reach his full potential.
Phillips hasn't played a full season since 2022, when he recorded 61 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. If he could be had for a fourth-round pick at the deadline, it's a move the front office would have to strongly consider.
For a unit in desperate need of help, Phillips could be a great addition at an affordable price.
