Cowboy Roundup: Week 11 keys to victory, Midseason rookie report card
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We're midway through the month and preparing to see Week 11 of the NFL regular season kick into full swing.
We'll have to wait an extra day before the Cowboys hit the field, but it's going to see how the revamped roster looks after welcoming back several key reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.
MORE: Cowboys get mostly good news on injury report with just one new absence
Over the next two days, we'll have to keep an eye on what news surfaces around the team, with the team returning to the field for one more practice on Saturday afternoon.
While we wait to see what the next couple of days brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Week 11 keys to victory
One of the biggest keys to victory for Dallas in Week 11 will be slowing down the Raiders' star rookie Ashton Jeanty. The team's official website takes a closer look.
"In the draft process, the Cowboys loved now Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty. Well, every team in the NFL actually was enamored with the former Boise State Bronco who finished as the runner up for the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Now, Dallas’ defense will travel to face the player that went to high school at Frisco Lone Star just 15 minutes away from the team’s headquarters at the Star. Through nine games this season, Jeanty has 547 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. What made Jeanty special coming out of college was the fact that he seemingly never went down to the ground on first contact. That skillset has translated to the NFL level too, as he’s forced 47 missed tackles and gained 228 yards off of them. His 33.1% missed tackles forced rate is the second highest in the NFL trailing only Jonathan Taylor."
MORE: Cowboys rave about revamped defensive roster ahead of crucial Raiders game
Midseason rookie report card
Before the Cowboys return to the Monday Night Football stage in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the midseason report card, with a few bright spots for the future.
"[Donovan] Ezeiruaku (2nd Round) has played in all nine games and got his first start against Arizona. In 319 defensive snaps (51.6%) for the season, he has two sacks, 20 tackles, six for a loss, and 10 QB hits. He’s added another 80 snaps (30.9%) on special teams."
