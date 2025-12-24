Quinnen Williams injury update sounds promising for Cowboys Week 17 matchup

Ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys added a difference-maker for their defensive line in Quinnen Williams. His presence helped the defense string together a couple of strong outings as they reeled off three wins in a row.

They've cooled off since that run, with three consecutive losses. Their latest was without Williams, who suffered a concussion during the Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

In addition to the concussion, Williams has been dealing with a neck injury, which has kept him from being a full participant in practice.

Hopes are high that he could suit up on Christmas Day against the Washington Commanders, however, after his encouraging update.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Williams said he feels good and is progressing as he aims to be cleared.

“I feel very good. I’m just working, progressing, doing the things I need to do to be as healthy as I can be," Williams said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Just doing everything I can to get cleared to be able to go out there and dominate and play alongside the team."

Quinnen Williams speaks on Pro Bowl honor

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Williams was announced as one of five Cowboys to make the Pro Bowl this season, and he's the only defender on the team to earn the distinction. Williams enjoys being on the Pro Bowl team, but added that his ultimate goal is to finally get to the playoffs and eventually win a Super Bowl.

“That’s dope. But it’s one of those things, I want the ultimate team accolades and that’s going to the playoffs and that’s winning the Super Bowl.”

Williams, who was the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, is no stranger to team success. He was part of the 2017 Alabama National Championship team. He has yet to taste similar success at the pro level, but has his eyes on that going forward.

