Cowboys rave about revamped defensive roster ahead of crucial Raiders game

The Dallas Cowboys essentially have a new defense as they prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
This upcoming game will be huge for the Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off their bye week following back-to-back losses.

Now 3-5-1, they're in danger of being too far back in the standings to make a run at the postseason. They know they have enough talent on offense to fight for a spot, but their defense has been a question mark.

As they prepare for what's suddenly become an important game, the Cowboys are thankful to see several new faces on defense. Not only do they have defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson, who were added via trades, but there are up to four defenders who could return from injury.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. are set to make theior debuts this week while safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker could return after missing multiple games.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That has Jerry Jones excited, as he said on 105.3 The Fan that they're getting six players back, which could vastly improve their defense.

"I'm excited about really looking at the impact of getting six (defensive) players that can interject themselves into (the game). ... There's no question we're going to be improved," Jones said.

Cowboys defense has to figure out their communication

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Jones is right that the impact of these six players could be huge, but the real concern will be communication.

Even when they were fully healthy in the secondary, the Cowboys defense was guilty of surrendering huge plays. They had no answers for Russell Wilson or Jordan Love in two shootout games, and the Week 3 debacle against the Chicago Bears is still tough to relive.

Matt Eberflus, who is in his first year as defensive coordinator for Dallas, hasn't had a hot start. His defensive backs seem confused, meaning communication and comfort have been as much of an issue as talent.

For that reason, we have to hope the Cowboys spent as much time getting on the same page as they did introducing the new, and returning players.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

