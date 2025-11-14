Cowboys rave about revamped defensive roster ahead of crucial Raiders game
This upcoming game will be huge for the Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off their bye week following back-to-back losses.
Now 3-5-1, they're in danger of being too far back in the standings to make a run at the postseason. They know they have enough talent on offense to fight for a spot, but their defense has been a question mark.
As they prepare for what's suddenly become an important game, the Cowboys are thankful to see several new faces on defense. Not only do they have defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson, who were added via trades, but there are up to four defenders who could return from injury.
MORE: Unreal stat proves Dallas Cowboys got it right in 2025 NFL draft
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. are set to make theior debuts this week while safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker could return after missing multiple games.
That has Jerry Jones excited, as he said on 105.3 The Fan that they're getting six players back, which could vastly improve their defense.
"I'm excited about really looking at the impact of getting six (defensive) players that can interject themselves into (the game). ... There's no question we're going to be improved," Jones said.
Cowboys defense has to figure out their communication
Jones is right that the impact of these six players could be huge, but the real concern will be communication.
Even when they were fully healthy in the secondary, the Cowboys defense was guilty of surrendering huge plays. They had no answers for Russell Wilson or Jordan Love in two shootout games, and the Week 3 debacle against the Chicago Bears is still tough to relive.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer raves about leadership of two Cowboys defensive linemen
Matt Eberflus, who is in his first year as defensive coordinator for Dallas, hasn't had a hot start. His defensive backs seem confused, meaning communication and comfort have been as much of an issue as talent.
For that reason, we have to hope the Cowboys spent as much time getting on the same page as they did introducing the new, and returning players.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys players with the most to prove after bye week reset
3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 10 bye week
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries