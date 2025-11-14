Cowboys get mostly good news on injury report with just one new absence
After their week off, the Dallas Cowboys are finally getting healthy.
One of the biggest stories of the season has been injuries, as the Cowboys have been cycling through players throughout the year. Initially, it was a rash of losses on the offensive line, with Dallas starting four backup offensive linemen in Week 5 against the New York Jets.
Since then, the secondary has been their biggest concern. Both starting safeties have been out, as has veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs. Heading into this weekend, the Cowboys could have Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker back, while also seeing cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. for the first time.
Their availability for this Monday continues to trend in the right direction with all three participating at practice. While the safeties were limited, Revel was a full participant. The Cowboys did have one new name that didn't participate, however, with Alijah Clark out.
Dallas Cowboys Friday injury report
- Alijah Clark, S, Ribs/Illness - DNP
- Solomon Thomas, DT, Calf - DNP
- Ajani Cornelius, T, Knee/Knee - Limited
- Dante Fowler, DE, Shoulder - Limited
- Malik Hooker, S, Toe - Limited
- Tyler Smith, G, Knee - Limited
- Donovan Wilson, S, Elbow/Shoulder - Limited
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Knee - Full
- Shavon Revel, CB, Knee - Full
- Perrion Winfrey, DT, Back - Full
Also a full participant was linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is set to make his season debut this Monday. Overshown was a game-changer in 2024, but suffered a severe knee injury near the end of the season that held him out of the team's first nine games this year.
His return should have a huge impact on this defense, which has been desperate for playmakers.
