Cowboys Will Be Biggest Patriots Cheerleaders in AFC Championship For 1 Reason

The Dallas Cowboys may not have reached a conference championship in 30 years, but this season's championship weekend could be a turning point for the future of the franchise.

Dallas is currently in advancing its search for a new defensive coordinator following the firing of Matt Eberflus, with a trio of in-person interviews.

MORE: New Mel Kiper 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Double Defensive Haul

The Cowboys met with Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon earlier in the week, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Christian Parker met with the team on Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But while the search is advancing, there is still one thing that could be holding the team back from making a final decision: the Denver Broncos' run in the NFL Playoffs, which is why the franchise brass will be paying close attention to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 25.

Dallas is widely believed to still have interest in Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, but there's a hold-up in their ability to schedule an in-person meeting.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Will Get Up-Close Look at Elite 2026 EDGE Prospects at Senior Bowl

The Jim Leonhard Dilemma

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard is shown during the first quarter of their game at Camp Randall Stadium | MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dallas cannot schedule an in-person interview with Leonhard while the Broncos remain alive in the playoff race. That means it gives more opportunities for current candidates to explore further options until the Cowboys make a decision on whether to wait for Leonhard.

That's why, if the team is truly hoping to speak to Leonhard about the opening, they will be rooting on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Leonhard previously had a virtual interview with the team on January 10. If the Broncos fall to the Patriots, the earliest the Cowboys could meet with Leonhard in-person is January 26. However, if the team advances to the Super Bowl, that process could once again be delayed.

It's going to be interesting to see what approach the Cowboys ultimately take, but the "wait and see" approach often becomes a very dangerous game.

Cowboys' 2026 Mock Draft Lands National Champ LB, DB With 'Honey Badger' Aura

Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

Dallas Cowboys Face RB2 Debate Entering NFL Offseason

Second-Year WR Named Cowboys’ Most Underrated Impact Player

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?