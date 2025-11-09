Cowboys Country

Do the Dallas Cowboys play today? Schedule for next Cowboys game

Week 10 of the 2025-26 NFL regular season kicks into full swing on Sunday, November 9, but will the Dallas Cowboys be taking the field?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
It's been an eventful and emotional week for the Dallas Cowboys, but Sunday will provide some relief. Week 10 of the 2025-26 NFL season kicks into full swing bright and early on Sunday, November 9, with the International Series bringing the league to Berlin, Germany.

On Sunday, there will be 10 games throughout the day, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network, while the nightcap between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

While the action is going on around the league, the Cowboys will be kicking back at home as the team is one of four teams observing their bye weeks.

Fans cheer before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Fans cheer before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dallas will be joined by the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans on the sidelines this weekend.

After the week off, the Cowboys will return to the field in Week 11 for their second primetime showdown in three weeks when they travel to Sin City to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

All of the information you need for the Cowboys' next game in Week 11 can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Raiders, Week 11 TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sits on the bench during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Your best bet for watching Monday Night Football is through ESPN+, which offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV devices.

