Dallas Cowboys bye week viewing guide, games to watch & who to root for
The Dallas Cowboys are off this weekend as they get to rest during their Week 10 bye.
That doesn't mean they weren't hard at work, because they were. The front office added two players at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, hoping to inspire a second-half surge.
With a record of 3-5-1, the Cowboys' season isn't over. That said, they'll need plenty of help to have any shot at the postseason. With them out of action, here's a Week 10 rooting guide for fans, focusing on which teams Dallas could be fighting for a wild card spot.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts in Berlin: Root for Colts
Fans get an early start this weekend, with the Falcons and Colts facing off in Berlin, Germany. The Colts are off to an excellent start, even with a loss in Week 9. As for the Falcons, they're just 3-5, but that's similar to the Cowboys' record.
That's why Dallas fans should root for the Colts to hand Atlanta a loss. The more teams that can be taken out of the Wild Card scenario, the better.
New York Giants at Chicago Bears: Root for Giants
It feels weird to even discuss rooting for the Giants, but the 5-3 Chicago Bears are tied for second in their division and will be players in the Wild Card hunt. They also have a win over Dallas, so the Cowboys don't have any chance of winning a tiebreaker with them.
It won't be easy for the Giants to pull off the upset, but it would help Dallas if they did.
Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings: Root for Ravens
Much like the Bears, the Vikings are expected to be in the mix for a Wild Card spot. At 4-4, they're one game back from Chicago, but not too far ahead of Dallas. That's why it would be helpful if the Ravens can get things figured out and hand Minnesota a loss.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Root for Saints
There's no nice way to say it, the Saints aren't good.
Still, this is a rivalry game, so you never know what could happen. If they somehow find a way to knock off the 5-4 Panthers, it could help Dallas gain some ground on another team that holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders: Root for Commanders
Another tough game and tough ask for Dallas fans. The NFC North is full of contenders, including the Detroit Lions who are 5-3 and a half-game behind the Green Bay Packers.
Washington is without Jayden Daniels, but Dan Quinn knows how to shut down opposing offenses. If he can pull out a win in Week 10, the Cowboys would be within striking distance of Detroit in the playoff race.
