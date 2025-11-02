Do Dallas Cowboys play today? Schedule for Week 11 game
It's a crucial week for the Dallas Cowboys, with the NFL trade deadline looming and the team considered one of the franchises that could be actively looking for deals to improve the roster for the second half of the season.
The Cowboys enter Week 9 sitting at 3-4-1 on the year, but a win would put the team in position to be buyers at the deadline.
After all, Jerry Jones did say that the team will be "open for business" ahead of the deadline, which falls on Tuesday, November 3, at 4:00 p.m. ET. As it turns out, the Cowboys will have one final chance to return to the win column to build momentum.
MORE: Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D
While there are 12 games on the NFL calendar today, Cowboys Nation will have to wait until Monday Night Football for the team to welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium in primetime, less than 24 hours until the trade deadline hits.
Entering the primetime showdown on Monday night, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point favorites over the visiting Cardinals, who will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for a third straight week, while the over/under is set for 531.5 total points.
MORE: Cowboys-Cardinals live stream options amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN, with Joe Buck and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman on the call. There will also be a Manningcast available for the game on ESPN2.
Dallas' bye week is in Week 10, before they return to the field against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 in another Monday Night Football outing.
Teams observing their bye weeks in Week 9 are the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets, the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
All of the information you need to tune into Monday night's game and ensure that your popcorn is ready can be seen below.
MORE: What happened last time Cowboys played against a Cardinals backup QB?
Cowboys vs Cardinals, Week 9 TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ABC/ESPN/ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3 | Stream 4
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Cardinals +140
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys secondary catches lucky break with major Cardinals injury news
Cowboys-Cardinals live stream options amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries