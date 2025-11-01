Cowboys secondary catches lucky break with major Cardinals injury news
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary is coming off a brutal performance in Week 8, allowing four passing touchdowns to Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
Once again, the team will be short-handed in the defensive backfield, but some major injury news from the Arizona Cardinals may be the lucky break the team needs in order to bounce back ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
On Saturday, the Cardinals announced that star quarterback Kyler Murray will not be starting for the team on Monday Night Football.
Instead, the offense will be led by veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team was expecting and preparing for Murray to start, but Dallas will still be ready for Brissett in primetime.
“We’ve been preparing for Kyler, but we also had plans and knew that we could be facing Jacoby," Schottenheimer said about the quarterback change. "The big thing about Jacoby is that he’s an incredible leader and a powerful passer.”
This season, in relief of an injured Murray, Brissett has thrown for 599 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
Week 9 will mark Murray's third consecutive missed game as he continues to battle a foot injury. Let's hope that Dallas' defense is locked in on Monday night after being handed a lifeline.
