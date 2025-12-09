Jerry Jones hints at much-needed change for Dallas Cowboys' defense

Once again, during their Week 14 loss, the Dallas Cowboys had one glaring issue on defense. Linebacker Kenneth Murray was targeted in the run and pass game, and it worked in the Detroit Lions' favor nearly every time.

Murray, who was added in an offseason trade with the Tennessee Titans, has struggled throughout the season. That's why fans were excited when the Cowboys added Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline.

MORE: George Pickens praised by Cowboys' front office amid recent criticism

Unfortunately, Wilson hasn't seen the field as much as Murray, which has led to frustration. That could change, however, suggested Jerry Jones.

While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said the Cowboys "may" use Wilson more going forward. He added that there's an open competition between Wilson and Murray.

Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan Cowboys may use LB Logan Wilson more going forward. It's part of the competition at that spot with Kenneth Murray. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 9, 2025

It's concerning that Wilson isn't outright beating Murray, but at this point, the Cowboys need to try something else. While Wilson might not be a long-term answer, continuing to trot Murray out there given his struggles feels like negligence at this point.

Cowboys defense will be key to closing the season strong

Dallas Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. reacts after retrieving a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas boasts one of the best offenses in the NFL, even scoring 30 points during their latest loss. That total is nothing to scoff at, but it's even more impressive when you realize they had a slow night against the Lions, scoring just nine points in the first half.

MORE: 'Excited' Jerry Jones discusses Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes after Eagles MNF loss

The problem continues to be their defense, which had no answers for the Lions.

We saw during their wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs that even average play on that side of the ball allows the Cowboys to compete with anyone. They just have to figure out how to get back to the level for the final four games, and moving Murray might be the first step.

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft lands team elite RB, star EDGE

Dak Prescott gets unfairly harsh grade following Cowboys' Week 14 loss

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 14 games returns Cowboys to top 15

Cowboys' Dak Prescott gets NFL MVP endorsement from unexpected source