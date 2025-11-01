What happened last time Cowboys played against a Cardinals backup QB?
Kyler Murray has been out of action for the past two games and was expected to make his return in Week 9 when the Arizona Cardinals face off with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
Late in the week, his status was brought back into question as Murray was limited in practice. On Saturday, it was announced he would be sidelined with Jacoby Brissett getting the start in his place.
MORE: Cowboys give injury update at safety, but it’s far from reassuring
Initially, it seems as though this is a win for the struggling Dallas defense. Brissett is a capable backup, but he's not as explosive as Murray. He's also just 19-36 in his career as a starter.
All that said, the Cowboys shouldn't go into this one expecting an easy win, especially given what happened the last time they faced Arizona without Murray.
Cowboys were shocked by Cardinals QB2 in 2023
In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Arizona hosted Dallas with Murray out following a torn ACL suffered in 2022. In his place was Joshua Dobbs, who was traded to Arizona by the Cleveland Browns during the preseason.
Expectations were high for the Cowboys, who had a difficult time against the journeyman backup. Dobbs completed 17-of-21 passing attempts for 189 yards with a touchdown. His numbers weren't elite, but he was able to move the ball at will as the Cardinals won 28-16.
MORE: Cowboys have perfect chance for long-term EDGE solution at trade deadline
Arizona also dominated on the ground in this one, thanks in large part to offensive line coach Klayton Adams. His unit opened up holes with ease as the Cardinals had 222 yards and two touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts.
Adams is now the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys, so hopefully, that will help swing the pendulum in their favor. What they can't do, however, is make the mistake of thinking this will be easy.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Cowboys' injury report adds another starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals
Cowboys could catch massive break as Kyler Murray’s status suddenly in doubt
3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys ignore defensive needs for offensive playmaker in new NFL mock draft
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries