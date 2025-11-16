Do the Dallas Cowboys play today? Schedule for Week 11 Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to bounce back after an eventful NFL trade deadline and regroup after an emotional week that forced the team to come together unexpectedly following the passing of Marshawn Kneeland.
Now, as the team attempts to get back in the win column, it will once again be under the bright lights of primetime.
While Week 11 kicks into full swing on Sunday afternoon, Cowboys fans will have to wake a little bit longer to see the team return to the field.
Dallas will be returning to action on Monday Night Football when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.
Entering Monday night's game, the Cowboys are slight 3.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 49.5 total points.
All of the information you need for the Cowboys' next game in Week 11 can be seen below.
Cowboys vs Raiders, Week 11 TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
