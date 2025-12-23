Cowboy Roundup: Team's 2026 NFL opponents taking shape, Dak Prescott's optimism

Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully, everyone has a great Festivus with the holiday season in full swing. In just two days, the Cowboys will be making the trip to Landover, Maryland, to face the division rival Washington Commanders on Christmas.

There isn't anything left for the Cowboys to play for this season, after being eliminated from the NFL playoffs last weekend, but there is still a lot to learn about the team.

Players and coaches will be evaluated, and decisions will be made that could determine the future direction of the franchise.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While we wait to see what the next few days leading up to kickoff bring, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Team's 2026 NFL opponents taking shape

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are locked into second place in the NFC East, so we are getting a clearer idea of who the team will be facing next season. InsideTheStar.com takes a closer look.

"The Dallas Cowboys are guaranteed to finish second in the NFC East. They will face the second-place teams from the NFC North, on the road, AFC North at home, and the NFC South at home for the 2026 season. They were already set to play the 49ers and the Cardinals at home, so the NFC West does not all but matter that much."

Dak Prescott's optimism

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite the Cowboys being eliminated from NFL playoff contention, Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset moving forward into the next season. His optimism for the future of the team is unwavered.

"The work that I put into this. From last year to this year, I think you can go back to every year, and there’s been improvement. When you control the things that you can control, and you do it with a great attitude, put God first, you’re not going to question yourself," Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"You’re not going to question your ability to accomplish something. We’re going to keep working. I’m going to keep working. This team is going to keep working. The organization, obviously, is going to do things in the offseason and hopefully everything is just building for us to have a better year than we did this year. And I know for myself and anybody that I’m leading or that’s following me, that’ll be the message."

