Cowboy Roundup: Team's 2026 NFL opponents taking shape, Dak Prescott's optimism
In this story:
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully, everyone has a great Festivus with the holiday season in full swing. In just two days, the Cowboys will be making the trip to Landover, Maryland, to face the division rival Washington Commanders on Christmas.
There isn't anything left for the Cowboys to play for this season, after being eliminated from the NFL playoffs last weekend, but there is still a lot to learn about the team.
MORE: Cowboys-Commanders initial Week 17 injury report is bad news for star LB
Players and coaches will be evaluated, and decisions will be made that could determine the future direction of the franchise.
While we wait to see what the next few days leading up to kickoff bring, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer dismisses risk of playing Cowboys starters final two games
Team's 2026 NFL opponents taking shape
The Cowboys are locked into second place in the NFC East, so we are getting a clearer idea of who the team will be facing next season. InsideTheStar.com takes a closer look.
"The Dallas Cowboys are guaranteed to finish second in the NFC East. They will face the second-place teams from the NFC North, on the road, AFC North at home, and the NFC South at home for the 2026 season. They were already set to play the 49ers and the Cardinals at home, so the NFC West does not all but matter that much."
MORE: NFC East power rankings Week 17, Cowboys complete collapse as Eagles soar
Dak Prescott's optimism
Despite the Cowboys being eliminated from NFL playoff contention, Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset moving forward into the next season. His optimism for the future of the team is unwavered.
"The work that I put into this. From last year to this year, I think you can go back to every year, and there’s been improvement. When you control the things that you can control, and you do it with a great attitude, put God first, you’re not going to question yourself," Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"You’re not going to question your ability to accomplish something. We’re going to keep working. I’m going to keep working. This team is going to keep working. The organization, obviously, is going to do things in the offseason and hopefully everything is just building for us to have a better year than we did this year. And I know for myself and anybody that I’m leading or that’s following me, that’ll be the message."
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster
Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history
Dak Prescott receives respectable Week 16 grade despite fading late
Cowboys-Commanders announcer pairing & assignment for Week 17 on Christmas
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 rookie
Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.comFollow jnsanchez