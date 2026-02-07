Eagles Starter Leaves Door Open on Joining Familiar Face With Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys stayed in the NFC East to find their new defensive coordinator, hiring Christian Parker away from the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks ago. Parker makes his way to the Lone Star State with an impressive resume, including a victory in Super Bowl LIX just last year.

With a tough task in front of him, Parker is already getting to work. The Cowboys have filled multiple openings on their defensive staff and are beginning to plan for free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

Dallas will need to add talent across the defense as there are deficiencies across all three levels, particularly in the defensive backfield and at defensive end.

Considering Parker's background coaching DBs and his connections in Philadelphia, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him tap into established relationships to help the Cowboys get back on track.

Eagles starting safety Reed Blankenship is hitting free agency this offseason. Could Blankenship reunite with Parker in Dallas?

Reed Blankenship Praises Christian Parker, Doesn't Rule Out Reunion

Blankenship, alongside a plethora of other NFL players and personalities, is on the West Coast ahead of the showdown between New England and Seattle.

The fourth-year defender shared his praise for Parker, noting the success had he with the Eagles.

"He [Parker] is obviously well known now," Blankenship said to USA Today's Madison Tenenbaum. "He helped build our room, especially, and what he brings to the table coaching-wise and just as a person. I mean, he's got it all so he's going to do great regardless of where he's at, but nah, he's going to do great for sure."

With Blankenship hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent in a few weeks, he isn't ruling out following Parker to Dallas. The Eagles have limited money to work with and will probably be unable to afford an extension for Blankenship, who only made $3.575 million last season.

"That's another story. I don't know. We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Blankenship said. "I'm still a Philadelphia Eagle until I'm not anymore, so we'll cross that bridge when we get there."

Blankenship joined Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2022. During his four years with the franchise, he's appeared in 56 games and made 50 starts, totaling 308 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 23 pass deflections, and nine interceptions.

The 26-year-old will be one of the top available safeties in free agency.

