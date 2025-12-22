Cowboy Roundup: Early NFL offseason dilemmas, Tyler Smith's big move

Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It was a difficult weekend for the fanbase, with the team officially eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the Cowboys dropped their third straight game with the defense once again flying off the rails.

Dallas made some adjustments before the game, like moving defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus from the sideline to the coaches' booth, while also welcoming back All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Unfortunately, nothing seemed to help, and the Cowboys fell to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, 34-17, in the home finale at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys now have another quick turnaround, with the team returning to action for the penultimate game of the season on Christmas Day, when they travel to face the division rival Washington Commanders on Netflix.

With the season over, the Cowboys are simply playing for pride, so it will be interesting to see how the team bounces back on the holiday.

While we wait to see what the coming days bring, let's take a spin around and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media that we may have missed.

Early NFL offseason dilemmas

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs kneels before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Spotrac took an early look at big decisions for the Cowboys this offseason, from potential extension candidates to George Pickens' future with the team, and other roster bubble candidates.

Tyler Smith's big move

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility

Cowboys All-Pro guard Tyler Smith was moved to left tackle on Sunday afternoon, with injuries piling up along the offensive line. Smith was asked after the game if he sees more left tackle in his future or whether he will revert back inside. For Smith, it's all about helping the team.

"I honestly have no idea. For this week, it was due to some injuries, some guys going through some stuff. Ultimately, I'm going to do what's best for the team," Smith said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. "Also, I'm a smart player. I understand who I am, where I am, and ultimately what I'm getting paid to do. So I'm going to be smart, we'll have those conversations when we have those conversations."

