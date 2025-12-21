Trevon Diggs opens up about reality of potential Cowboys future

The possibility that Trevon Diggs just played his final home game as a member of the Dallas Cowboys feels real not only to fans but also to Diggs himself. The All-Pro cornerback admitted after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that his uncertain future has him convinced Sunday was his last home game in AT&T Stadium.

Diggs had been out since Week 6 after suffering a concussion in a home accident. The Cowboys also had concerns regarding his surgically-repaired knee, leading to a stint on the IR.

He was activated from the reserve this weekend, following the news that fellow cornerback DaRon Bland was going to miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury. In his return, Diggs didn't make a major impact, even surrendering a 25-yard touchdown to Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey.

He was asked about his future following the loss, and said he wanted to return to Dallas. Despite that feeling, he admitted his tenure is up in the air.

"Yeah, possibly. If this is my last [home] game with the Cowboys, it's tough," Diggs said when asked about this being his final home game in Dallas.

Fresh start might be exactly what Trevon Diggs needs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Diggs, who signed a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023, hasn't been able to return to the form that made him a star in 2021. That year, Diggs recorded 11 interceptions, emerging as one of the top playmakers in the entire NFL.

Since signing his deal, however, Diggs has appeared in just 20 games in three seasons and has three interceptions. This year, he has yet to pick off a pass, although that's not solely on him.

The entire Dallas secondary has struggled to fit in with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' system. Communication breakdowns and confusion seem to run rampant.

That's just one reason it might be best for Diggs to seek a fresh start in 2026.

