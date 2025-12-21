Jerry Jones shuts down idea of late defensive coordinator change

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus moved to the booth for the team's Week 16 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The idea was to see if he could make better adjustments during the game, but it clearly didn't work.

Los Angeles had 452 yards of offense and was forced to punt just one time during their 34-17 victory. Even worse, Justin Herbert had his first game of the season where he wasn't sacked at least once.

With the Dallas defense unable to take advantage of the subpar Los Angeles offensive line, the calls for Eberflus to be removed have grown louder. Despite the loss, however, Jerry Jones isn't ready to move on.

With two games remaining, Jones said he won't make a move, stating his plan is to finish the year with Eberflus.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he will not make a defensive coordinator change right now with two games to go: “No, I won’t do that.”



He will do his full evaluation after the season. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 21, 2025

Jones added that after the season ends, he will do a full evaluation on the work done by the defensive coach.

There's no way Jerry Jones can bring Matt Eberflus back

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Regardless of how the Cowboys finish the season, Jones can't allow Eberflus to return. Doing so would send a terrible message to a team that has to learn how to win under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

With their coach preaching accountability, even to the point that he sat two star players for violating rules, it would be counterproductive to keep an assistant who has made no effective adjustments.

It's true that Eberflus has dealt with injuries, but that's the nature of the NFL. Every team has to find a way to overcome injuries, but even when the best players have been on the field, this defense hasn't lived up to expectations.

That's why the Cowboys need to fix the defense with a complete remodel. They need a new play-caller running things as well as an influx of talent. Failing to attack the defense this way won't produce the change needed.

Dallas already wasted one of Dak Prescott's greatest seasons with this shoddy defense. They can't do the same with the remainder of his prime.

Dallas Cowboys co-owners Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

